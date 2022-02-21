BBC News

Storm Franklin: Dozens of homes evacuated in Manchester

Published
Image caption,
Police went door-to-door asking people to evacuate

Dozens of homes in south Manchester have been evacuated over flooding fears as Storm Franklin batters the UK.

The Environment Agency issued alerts - indicating a possible danger to life - for 430 properties in Didsbury and Northenden after the River Mersey reached record levels.

People left their homes to stay in hotels or with relatives and Didsbury Mosque offered shelter.

The Environment Agency said the flood gates were opened.

Police went door-to-door asking people to evacuate however water levels, which peaked at midnight, receded in the early hours.

However two severe flood warnings are still in place.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Storms have caused widespread travel problems with roads closed and public transport disrupted.

TransPennine Express (TPE) strongly urged customers to "avoid travel if possible", particularly those planning to travel north of Preston in Lancashire before 10:00 GMT.

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
River levels came "within centimetres" of breaching defences in 2021

Last January, more than 2,000 properties in Didsbury and Northenden were evacuated after a storm, though homes escaped serious flooding when river levels came "within centimetres" of breaching defences.

Following last year's storm, volunteers at Fletcher Moss Park - which is near flood basins for south Manchester - called for better environmental management after parts of the area flooded and benches were knocked over by rushing water.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics