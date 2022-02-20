South Manchester severe flood warning prompts home evacuations
Hundreds of homes in south Manchester are to be evacuated after two severe flood warnings were issued for the area.
Environment Agency officials issued the warnings - indicating a possible danger to life - for the River Mersey at Didsbury and Northenden.
Manchester City Council will organise the evacuation of 460 homes, the agency said.
River levels remain high and heavy rain is expected to continue into Monday.
Bill Darbyshire, flood duty manager, said evacuating residents would "reduce the potential impacts of flooding".
BBC reporter Suzanne Hailey, who is at the scene, said gates to control water flow could be opened soon to minimise flooding of nearby properties.
Didsbury Mosque, which provided temporary shelter for residents during similar evacuations last year, said it was operating again as an emergency shelter for those who needed accommodation.
River Mersey in East Didsbury now. Environment Agency here making assessments. Flood gates not yet open… but could be opened in the coming hours. More @BBCNWT later. pic.twitter.com/7d9SELAhhy— Suzanne Hailey (@suzanne_hailey) February 20, 2022
The Environment Agency said heavy rain was expected to "fall on areas where rivers are high and rising and the ground is already saturated, causing further flooding of local communities".
They advised people in northern England to "prepare for flooding and be cautious if travelling".
"I would encourage everyone to who may be facing serious flooding to their homes and businesses to act immediately to protect themselves and their properties, " Mr Darbyshire added.
He warned motorists to "never risk driving through flood water as just 30cm (12in) can float your car".
Last January, more than 2,000 properties in Didsbury and Northenden were evacuated after a storm, though homes escaped serious flooding when river levels came "within centimetres" of breaching defences.
Following last year's storm, volunteers at the Fletcher Moss Park - which is near flood basins for south Manchester - called for better environmental management after parts of the area flooded and benches were knocked over by rushing water.
The Environment Agency said it was "seeking to learn any lessons" after the park called on them to "open flood gates more slowly so the water doesn't come as a huge wave".