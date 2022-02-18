Storm Eunice: M56 shut as lorry overturns in high winds
Part of the M56 in Cheshire has been closed after a lorry overturned in high winds during Storm Eunice.
A lorry landed on its side on the westbound carriageway between junction 10 Stretton and junction nine Lymm at about 14:00 GMT, police said.
Fire crews from Lymm were called to the scene and the driver who was unhurt was freed from the vehicle.
The motorway will remain closed for recovery work and police have asked people to follow diversion routes.
Storm Eunice has brought strong winds and huge waves, with travel disruption and damage to buildings across the UK.
Forecasters warned it could be one of the worst UK storms in three decades.
Firefighters were called to a primary school in Holmes Chapel after the roof of a mobile building was blown off and fell onto a walkway and into nearby gardens.
No one was hurt and the area was cordoned off while the roof panel was cut up by crews as a safety precaution, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
In Greater Manchester, rail services between Stockport and Manchester have been delayed due to a tree falling on the overhead lines.
Loganair flights between the Isle of Man and Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham have been cancelled.
Police said the wind had "picked up significantly" over a couple of hours and asked people to "take care and stay at home if possible".