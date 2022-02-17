Manchester City Council approves four 'iconic' skyscrapers plan
- Published
A nine-year project to build four skyscrapers in Manchester city centre has been approved by councillors.
The apartment blocks, ranging from 39 to 60 storeys, are planned for two pieces of land on the banks of the River Irwell known as Trinity Islands.
The 1,950 flats will be built on a car park between Regent Road, Liverpool Road and Water Street.
Nearly two-thirds of the site off Trinity Way will become green space open to the public.
The planning committee has approved the latest proposal by developer Renaker, which bought the site in 2018.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said that none of the apartments would be "affordable" as the developer said this would affect the £741.7m scheme's financial viability.
'Serious challenges'
An initial contribution of £106,000 towards affordable housing elsewhere in the city has been agreed with a "clawback'" clause asking for extra cash from the developer if the project becomes more profitable.
The developer also agreed to contribute £1.5m towards a new school on Crown Street.
Manchester City Council's planning development manager Dave Roscoe told the planning committee that there were some "very serious challenges" with the site but this project was "special."
He said some significant financial public benefits come from the scheme included a £10m public space and the funding towards the school.
Deansgate councillor Joan Davies, who represents the ward where the site is located, said she was "disappointed" with the amount of affordable housing.
But she was pleased the "clawback" clause created the possibility for the council to demand more money from the developer later.
Previous plans for five towers, including one which would have been the tallest residential building in Western Europe, failed to materialise.
One skyscraper in the latest plans by Renaker would be one of the tallest towers outside of London, second in Manchester to the South Tower at Deansgate Square.
Renaker said it was "delighted" with the approval and it looked forward "to delivering these new, iconic buildings."
Manchester Council leader Bev Craig said: "Trinity Islands is a significant investment in our city, which is testament to the confidence developers continue to have in Manchester.
"This development alone will create 2,000 homes and 4,000 jobs in the construction stage."