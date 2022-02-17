Radcliffe death: Driver who left girl, 11, dying in road is jailed
- Published
A "reckless" driver who left an 11-year-old girl lying fatally injured in the road has been jailed.
Ruby Cropper died two days after being hit by the car on New Road in Radcliffe on 10 August 2020.
Andrew Cairns, 36, had been driving at twice the speed limit, Greater Manchester Police said.
Cairns, of Rupert Street, Radcliffe, was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.
The judge at Manchester Crown Court also disqualified him from driving for seven years.
Ruby had been walking along the pavement with a friend and was halfway across the road when she was struck by Cairns' car, officers said.
Witnesses estimated he was travelling at "around 50 to 60mph" in a 30mph zone.
She suffered severe head injuries and was taken to hospital but later died.
Ruby's mother, Shelley Booth, said: "The shock of seeing her unconscious and dying in front of me is the worst thing I have ever had to deal with in my life.
"Our world ended at that point. We had lost our ray of sunshine."
Police said witnesses had described how Cairns had overtaken several cars and cut across traffic before the crash, showing "no caution or regard for other road users".
Cairns later handed himself into police, admitted he was the driver of the car and that he was travelling at excess speed but denied driving dangerously.
PC Phil Drummond said Cairns' "reckless actions" had caused a family to be "torn apart".
He said: "As quickly as he took Ruby's life, he fled the scene without any thought for her, leaving decent members of the public to rush to her aid.
"Only six months later he continued to drive without regard for public safety and was caught speeding, showing a complete and utter lack of remorse."
Ruby's father Ian Cropper said: "Ruby made me the person I am. She made me a daddy, she made me see the world differently, she made me strong when I didn't feel it, she made me happy when I was sad.
"I am not sure there are enough words in this world to try and describe a world without Ruby in it."