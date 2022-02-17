Stalybridge hit-and-run: Girl, 10, critically injured
A 10-year-old girl has been critically injured after being knocked off her bicycle in a hit-and-run crash.
The collision, involving a Toyota Yaris and the bike, happened at the junction of Hamilton Street and Cumberland Street in Stalybridge at about 17:00 GMT on Wednesday, police said.
Detectives said the car failed to stop at the scene.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage to contact them.
