Metrolink: Line damage causes rush-hour tram disruption
- Published
Greater Manchester's tram network has been hit by a raft of cancellations due to technical faults, which have caused rush-hour delays across services.
Three Metrolink services are affected after damage to an overhead line in Trafford caused a power outage on Tuesday evening, the operator said.
The Didsbury and Altrincham lines are fully suspended, while the Manchester Airport line is part-suspended.
Metrolink said the delays were expected to continue until Wednesday evening.
"Engineers are still on site and are working to fix the issue," Transport for Greater Manchester said
It said bus and rail replacements were running for affected passengers.
The airport line is part-suspended with services only operating between Northern Moor and Manchester Airport.
Rochdale services are terminating at Exchange Square.
Commuters have been advised to check information before travelling and allow extra time for journeys.