BBC News

Metrolink: Line damage causes rush-hour tram disruption

Published
Image source, TFGM
Image caption,
Damage was caused to an overhead line in the Trafford area on Tuesday evening

Greater Manchester's tram network has been hit by a raft of cancellations due to technical faults, which have caused rush-hour delays across services.

Three Metrolink services are affected after damage to an overhead line in Trafford caused a power outage on Tuesday evening, the operator said.

The Didsbury and Altrincham lines are fully suspended, while the Manchester Airport line is part-suspended.

Metrolink said the delays were expected to continue until Wednesday evening.

"Engineers are still on site and are working to fix the issue," Transport for Greater Manchester said

It said bus and rail replacements were running for affected passengers.

Image caption,
Metrolink's Didsbury and Altrincham lines are fully suspended, while the Manchester Airport line is part-suspended

The airport line is part-suspended with services only operating between Northern Moor and Manchester Airport.

Rochdale services are terminating at Exchange Square.

Commuters have been advised to check information before travelling and allow extra time for journeys.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics