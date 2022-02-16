Wythenshawe: Two in hospital after aerosol gas release at school
Two people were taken to hospital suffering breathing difficulties after gas was released from an aerosol at a school.
St Paul's Catholic High School in Wythenshawe, Manchester, was evacuated at about 12:20 GMT.
More than 100 other people were checked over by paramedics, North West Ambulance Service said.
A 13-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, Greater Manchester Police said.
She remains in custody for questioning, a spokesman for the force added.
Firefighters also attended and ventilated the Firbank Road school.
The two people treated in hospital were suffering minor breathing difficulties, the ambulance service said, adding that a major incident was declared and then stood down.
A school spokesman said: "Earlier this afternoon the school was evacuated as a precaution due to the suspected discharge of an aerosol in one area of the school.
"The emergency services were called by the school to support the efforts being made to ensure the wellbeing of our pupils.
"All pupils have been accounted for and responded to the situation in a very mature way."
Road closures remain in place in the area and all pupils have been sent home, police said.