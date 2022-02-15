Patients in Warrington speak of 'shock' over lack of NHS dentists
- Published
People living in an area of Warrington which will soon have no NHS dentist have spoken of their "shock".
Appleton Park Dental covers a large area of the town but will stop offering NHS treatment in March after decades of serving the community.
A total of 369 dentists in the North West have stopped doing NHS work in the last 12 months.
NHS England insist they are working to improve patient's access to dentists.
It comes as MPs have warned that some areas of England have become "dental deserts".
Residents in Warrington have voiced their fears.
Anna Brunskill said: "I am a bit shocked and a bit disappointed."
She said she has been left "panicking" after being told her seven-year-old son need braces.
Peter Barlow said he had to go to A&E with an abscess after struggling to find an NHS dentist.
He said: "I found it worrying that I might not be able to get treatment."
Appleton's Dr Mansour Mirza said: "It is up to the government and policy makers to recognise and act on the fact that the system is chronically underfunded."
Local Conservative MP Andrew Carter said: "We do need urgent action from the government."
"Less than half of young people went to the dentists last year. We are storing problems for the future."
A spokesperson for NHS England said: "We are committed to ensuring everyone can access high quality dental care, and are looking at ways to increase access to existing services working with partners, including local dentists, to improve the recruitment and retention of the dental workforce in the area."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk