Warrington bus lane fine warning after new signs installed
- Published
Motorists in Warrington are being reminded bus lane cameras and penalty charges are in place in the town.
Cameras were installed on Scotland Road last year as part of plans to reduce congestion, improve bus access and encourage walking and cycling.
In December Warrington Borough Council refunded all fines issued to drivers using the lane after complaints about unclear signage.
The council said it has now installed new signs and road markings.
Only buses, permitted taxis, cycles and emergency vehicles can use the bus lane, which means there have been changes to access routes to the Prince Henry Square car park and the main car park for Cockhedge Shopping Centre.
The authority said the new road markings and signage were in addition to those "normally recommended nationally" and asked motorists to ensure they were familiar with alternative routes to avoid fines.
Prince Henry Square car park should now be accessed to and from the north on Winwick Street and Town Hill should be accessed to and from the south on Dial Street and Buttermarket Street.
The main Cockhedge Car Park can be accessed by the A49 Brick Street and A57 Midland Way accesses, or by Dial Street and Orford Street.