TransPennine rail conductors hold strikes in pay row
Rail commuters have been warned that they could face a "significant" cut in services as conductors hold strikes in a pay dispute.
RMT union members on the TransPennine Express (TPE) started 24-hour strikes on Sunday, with more expected on 20 and 27 February and 6 March.
The RMT said workers were "left with no choice but to take strike action".
Kathryn O'Brien, from TPE, said they were "disappointed" and an amended timetable was in operation.
'Wake up' call
The operator runs a number of services in northern England and Scotland.
The union's general secretary Mick Lynch said conductors had been "given a flat no" to their request to close the pay gap with other workers for the firm.
"To add insult to injury, conductors on Northern Trains working alongside TPE conductors have reached agreement for a small payment of 2p for a new method of checking tickets," he said.
"Meanwhile, TPE conductors have modestly asked for and been refused the same small payment for doing these checks."
"Our members refuse to be treated unfairly and will be continuing with industrial action until the pay discrimination is dealt with.
"The company need to wake up to that fact and we hope today's action will shake them out of their slumber."
Ms O'Brien, TPE customer experience director, said: "We will continue to review our strike response timetables and will seek to provide additional services where possible."
TPE said it would operate a limited Sunday service during the strike on the following routes:
- Manchester to York via Huddersfield and Leeds
- York to Scarborough
- Edinburgh to Carlisle
- Manchester Piccadilly to Sheffield
- Doncaster to Cleethorpes
