Labour MP Kate Green to stand down at next election
- Published
Stretford and Urmston's Labour MP Kate Green has announced she will not stand at the next general election.
The former shadow education secretary has held the Trafford seat since 2010.
Ms Green said the "time was right" to move on to "new experiences and opportunities" as she told the local party she would not seek re-selection.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has praised the impact Ms Green has had on "improving life chances for the next generation".
He tweeted that it had been "defining", and thanked her for her work and friendship.
'Wonderful community'
Ms Green served as shadow education secretary and shadow minister for child poverty strategy for Mr Starmer between 2020 and 2021 and was minister for women and equalities for Jeremy Corbyn between 2015 and 2016 and minister for disabled people for Ed Miliband from 2013 to 2015.
She advised her local party that she would not be seeking reselection, but that the time was right to "move on to new experiences and opportunities", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
In a statement Ms Green added: "In the meantime, I promise that I will continue to work hard to represent my constituents to the very best of my ability.
"I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to serve this wonderful community."
Angela Rayner, MP for Ashton-under-Lyne and Labour's deputy leader, said Ms Green was "a wonderful parliamentarian and incredible campaigner" who would be missed by her constituents, Greater Manchester and the benches.
