Manchester Piccadilly Gardens redesign plan unveiled

Proposals include an artwork tribute to the Industrial Revolution

An art installation featuring thread-like lines in a nod to Manchester's historic cotton industry is part of plans to transform Piccadilly Gardens.

The redesign would split the area into two sections, according to a planning application submitted.

Work to revamp the site began in 2020 when a concrete wall, known locally as the Berlin Wall, was demolished.

The redesign is part of a planned transformation of the surrounding area, which is estimated to cost £25m.

In recent years, the area has drawn a reputation for crime, drugs and violence, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Council leader Bev Craig said: "Piccadilly Gardens is a busy and important place in the heart of our city, but we know that there is considerable scope to improve it."

She said the council wanted to transform it into "an outstanding public space" which was "welcoming, family-friendly and capable of hosting a wide range of events".

Piccadilly Gardens often hosts events, stalls and rallies

Manchester City Council is shortlisting urban landscape teams after launching the first phase of an international competition to improve the area.

A planning application for the first phase of the redevelopment has been submitted by Legal & General Investment Management Real Assets (LGIMRA), which bought Deansgate Square's North Tower two years ago.

Plans include refurbishments of some restaurants and the removal of a canopy

Senior fund manager Rob Codling said they were working with local artists and the proposal aimed to "increase the approachability of Piccadilly Gardens and make spending time there a more enjoyable experience".

The thread-inspired artwork has been designed by the SpaceInvader Design consultancy and Mancunian artist Lazerian, along with lighting specialist Artin.

