Manchester Arena bomb memorial damage 'sickening'
Damage caused to a memorial for the 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena bombing has been described as "sickening" by the city council.
The feature, which opened last month and bears the names of those killed in the 2017 atrocity, was vandalised in the early hours of Wednesday.
Manchester City Council said the damage was "minor" and repairs would be made.
The authority also said the incident was captured on CCTV and the footage had been handed to police.
A spokesman said: "It is sickening that someone should do something like this but we know the perpetrator does not reflect Manchester as a whole and the city will not tolerate disrespect to the memorial."
He added repairs would be made "as quickly as possible".
The memorial is between Manchester Cathedral and Chetham's School of Music, where Fennel Street meets Victoria Street.
The mother of Martyn Hett who was killed in the bombing said whoever was responsible must have "dark hearts to do such a thing".
Figen Murray, who was appointed OBE in the New Year Honours for her work in counter-terrorism following, described the mural as "a beautiful tribute" when it opened.
She said the memorial was "really important" not just for the families but for people injured or psychologically damaged by the attack.
Speaking at the time, she said: "What happened was an attack not just on the 22 killed, it was an attack on our city and our democracy so to mark that is something special."
The BBC has asked Greater Manchester Police to comment.
In December, families of the victims said they were "disgusted" after the memorial site was trespassed on.
An official opening for the memorial is planned for spring.