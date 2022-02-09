Dylan Keelan: Teen charged with murder over Dukinfield stabbing
- Published
A teenage boy has been charged with murdering a 20-year-old man stabbed to death in Greater Manchester.
Dylan Keelan died after being attacked in Cheetham Hill Road in Dukinfield, Tameside, on Friday.
A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with his murder and is due at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.
He is also charged with threatening a person with a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place.
Mr Keelan's mother, Nicola, has described her son as a "lovely, hard-working, kind and respectful boy".
"Dylan will be missed dearly by everyone who had the pleasure to be around him," she said.
