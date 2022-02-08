BBC News

Racist abuse sent to Manchester United's Anthony Elanga probed

Anthony Elanga missed during the 16-shot penalty shootout

Racist abuse which was sent to Manchester United's Anthony Elanga via social media is being investigated, police have confirmed.

The Swedish Under-21 international was targeted after he missed the decisive spot-kick in the club's FA Cup loss to Middlesbrough on Friday.

Greater Manchester Police said they were investigating abuse that was sent to the 19-year-old via Instagram.

Instagram is also understood to be investigating and has removed comments.

A police spokesman said the force was "investigating an incident of racist abuse linked to a social media post which is believed to have been posted on Friday evening following the football match between Manchester United and Middlesbrough FC".

