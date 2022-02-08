Kennie Carter death: Tenth murder arrest over Stretford stabbing
- Published
A tenth person has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a boy who was stabbed to death.
Sixteen-year-old Kennie Carter died in hospital after being stabbed in the chest in Stretford, Trafford, shortly before 19:00 GMT on 22 January.
Greater Manchester Police said a 13-year-old boy was the latest suspect to be arrested as part of the investigation into Kennie's death.
He was questioned by detectives and has since been released on bail.
Six teenagers aged between 14 and 17, who were previously arrested on suspicion of his murder, also remain on bail with conditions.
A force spokesman said three other boys who were held over Kennie's death had been released and would face no further action.
He said investigations were continuing and officers had so far spoken to 50 people, collected more than 100 hours of CCTV and executed 10 warrants in connection with the teenager's murder.
He added that anyone who may have been driving through Moss Road, Thirlmere Road, and Victoria Road between 18:00 and 19:00 on the night Kennie died should check their dash-cam and get in touch.