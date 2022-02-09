Jack Grealish: Fan tells of emotional hug captured in viral video
A young football fan whose video of her being hugged by Jack Grealish went viral has described the moment she met her hero as "amazing".
The Manchester City star met 14-year-old Abbie and her mum Zoe at the Etihad before City faced Fulham in the FA Cup.
Grealish saw Abbie as he arrived at the ground's reception before signing her shirt and leaning down to her wheelchair to give her a big cuddle.
Abbie said the experience was "amazing" and added: "He smells really nice."
Her mother Zoe told BBC Radio Manchester: "It was amazing, it was just absolutely brilliant. I was crying, Abbie was crying, all the staff were crying.
"For Jack to take the time out to come over to her, I've just never experienced as much joy in my life as I did at that moment.
"I can't thank him enough for what he's done for her."
In the video - which was viewed thousands of times on social media - the England international is seen autographing the shirt before embracing Abbie and leaving her visibly emotional.
Abbie, of Seaham in County Durham, has been a fan since she saw the 26-year-old play in the delayed Euro 2020 tournament held last summer.
She insisted: "I liked him before I met him."
Zoe said: "She's always liked him, she's just had this major, big crush on Jack Grealish ever since England were playing."
Manchester City booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup by beating Fulham 4-1 in Saturday's match.