Son who poured petrol on mother and set her alight guilty of murder
- Published
A "remorseless" son who "callously doused" his mother with a milk bottle full of petrol and set her alight has been found guilty of murder.
Mark See, 34, started the fire in the lounge of Sandra See's house on Darras Road, Gorton, before fleeing on 13 July 2021, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force said in the hours before, See had been increasingly abusive to his mother and pregnant fiancee.
He was found guilty at Manchester Crown Court.
A force spokesman said See, who was drunk at the time of the attack, had filled a six-pint bottle with petrol from a lawnmower and set the fire.
He said See then fled in his works van, "making no attempt to contact emergency services", but was found 16 hours later in a church yard on Sunbank Lane, near Manchester Airport, with burns to his hands and feet.
Ms See, who was pronounced dead shortly after Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue arrived at the fire at 02:30 BST, was "so badly burnt that she had to be identified by a metal plate inserted in her leg", the spokesman added.
Speaking after See was convicted, senior investigating officer Phil Reade said Ms See was "murdered in her own home by her son who callously doused her in petrol, setting her alight and then fled from the scene as fast as he could".
"This was a truly devastating case where See's remorseless actions cost his mother's life," he said.
He said Ms See's family who "sat with dignity whilst listening to the evidence of how their mother met her horrific death" were "still coming to terms with what happened".
