Driver injured as brick thrown at Northern train
A train driver suffered facial injuries when a brick was thrown at a moving train.
The brick smashed the windscreen, causing shards of glass to hit the driver, as the train travelled towards Clifton, Greater Manchester, at about 22:00 GMT on Friday.
Chris Jackson, regional director at Northern, said the incident "could have had fatal consequences".
The driver was taken to hospital but is now recovering at home.
Train operator Northern has offered a £1,000 reward to anyone who can help them with information that leads to a conviction.
British Transport Police officers are investigating and have asked for anyone who has any information to contact them.
