Warrington Council will not defend M62 service station decision
By Kaleigh Watterson
Cheshire political reporter
- Published
A council has decided not to defend a decision to refuse plans for a new motorway service station on green belt land ahead of a public inquiry.
Warrington Borough Council opposed Extra MSA's plans to build the conveniences near Junction 11 of the M62 in June.
But the company appealed and a public inquiry is due to be held in March.
The council's development management committee has voted not to provide evidence to defend the refusal.
Councillor Steve Parish told a meeting: "If I may be blunt, if we persist with an appeal which doesn't have much chance of succeeding and the council is deemed unreasonable, the council will face large costs.
"That's the bottom line of it."
Councillors heard the decision followed new evidence submitted by National Highways - formerly Highways England.
They were told a statement from the statutory body made a "significant and material difference" as previous evidence was "relatively neutral".
The decision was also based on legal advice that was heard in a part of the meeting held behind closed doors.
'Very angry'
Plans for the station showed it would include a 100-bed hotel and dog walking areas.
Conservative Wendy Maisey said: "The lack of transparency and openness on such a huge development has left me feeling very angry.
"It's a double whammy on top of the fact that inevitably we will have a motorway service station forced upon us in my ward."
The public inquiry is set to start on 23 March.
