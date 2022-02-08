Cost of living: Woman with cerebral palsy 'crying for help' over energy costs
By Nazia Mogra
North West Tonight
A woman living with cerebral palsy who finds winter "really hard" because of her condition has said she has to go to a day centre three days a week to keep warm because of rising energy costs.
Janice Hall said she also uses a centre in Wythenshawe, Manchester, "to get a main meal" as her bills have increased.
The 48-year-old said the situation had left her "crying for help".
A rise in the energy price cap means about 18 million UK households will pay an extra £693 a year from April.
Another 4.5 million people on prepayment meters will see an even bigger increase of £708 a year.
Inflation is at its highest rate for 30 years, having risen to 5.4% in the 12 months to December.
Ms Hall, who is from Wythenshawe, told BBC North West Tonight that her condition meant she had to "have the heating on, especially in winter".
She said that was the reason she had to travel to Crossacres Day Centre three times a week.
"I am crying for help," she added.
"It is not fair."
Mavis Irving, who also goes to the centre regularly, said she feared the energy price rise as "things are hard enough as it is".
"Everything you buy regularly has gone up and when you go to the till, you get a shock," she said.
David Southgate, from the charity Age UK, said many elderly people had been in touch in recent months to get advice about what to do.
"Some people wear multiple layers, including hats, coats, gloves and scarves, indoors," he said.
"We also hear from some who use their bus pass to travel around on buses to keep themselves warm."
The government announced measures to try to soften the blow last week.
Millions of households will receive energy bill discounts totalling £350 to ease the impact of soaring energy bills, chancellor Rishi Sunak said.
He announced a repayable £200 discount on bills for homes in England, Wales and Scotland from October.
There will also be a further £150 council tax rebate for most households in England, with additional cash for the devolved nations.