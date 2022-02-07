Mason Greenwood: Man Utd footballer dropped by Nike after rape allegation
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been dropped by sportswear giant Nike following his arrest on suspicion of rape.
The 20-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of assault and then later on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill.
The forward was later released on bail by Greater Manchester Police (GMP).
Nike previously said it had suspended its relationship with him but the company has now officially ended it.
"Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete," it said in a statement.
Manchester United previously said he would not return to training or matches until further notice.
GMP said the player was arrested on 30 January after the force "became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence".