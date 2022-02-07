Together Energy: Administrators appointed to collapsed firm
By Kaleigh Watterson
Cheshire political reporter
- Published
Administrators have been appointed to an energy firm which was part-owned by a council.
Together Energy, which was 50% owned by Warrington Borough Council, announced it would cease trading in January.
Administrators from business advisory firm FRP have been appointed to Together Energy Ltd and its wholly-owned subsidiary Together Energy (Retail) Ltd.
The council invested £18m in the firm in 2019 and lent it a further £20m.
Opposition councillors and Warrington South Conservative MP Andy Carter had raised concerns about the company in recent months.
Last year, the firm delayed a £12.4m payment to regulator Ofgem
Ofgem appointed British Gas as the new supplier for Together Energy's customers after the company announced it was to cease trading.
Joint administrator Allan Kelly said: "Our initial focus is continuing to trade the companies to provide final accounts for customers and ensure a smooth transfer to British Gas.
"The joint administrators are currently reviewing the operations and, where employees of Together Energy are to be made redundant, we will be supporting them in making claims to the Redundancy Payments Service at what we know will be an extremely difficult time.
"We will also be undertaking our statutory duty to maximise any potential returns for creditors and will provide them with an update in due course."
The administrators also asked customers to provide their final meter readings to Together Energy as soon as possible.