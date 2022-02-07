Rhamero West: Family of stabbed boy unite to tackle knife crime
The family of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death after being chased through the streets say they are using their grief to tackle knife crime.
Rhamero West was attacked in Old Trafford, Manchester, on 9 September.
His mother Kelly Brown said his death had left her "broken" as she joined others on a march to raise awareness of street violence.
It comes as three young people have been stabbed to death in three weeks in Greater Manchester.
Dylan Keelan, 20, died after being attacked in Dukinfield, Tameside, on Friday, while Kennie Carter, 16, died in hospital after being stabbed in the chest in Stretford, Trafford, on 22 January.
The body of Alan Szelugowski, 17, was found in Clowes Park in Salford on 30 January.
A march was held at Chorlton Park in Manchester on Saturday to urge people to stop using knives on the streets.
It was organised by family and friends of Rhamero, who chanted: "Put down the knives, save our lives."
His mum Ms Brown told BBC North West Tonight: "I want to turn my pain into a fight to stop knife crime.
"Too many kids are dying.
"Young ones are growing up into a horrible world and it needs to stop."
Three men and a 16-year-old boy have been charged with Rhamero's murder.
One woman at the march said: "Already in 2022 and we have had so many casualties and murders."
Another person said: "It is such a serious situation on our streets. Something must be done about it."
On Monday, a 49-year-old man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the neck on Eliza Street in Manchester.
He remains in a serious condition and there have been no arrests, Greater Manchester Police said.