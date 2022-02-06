Dukinfield fatal stabbing: Mother pays tribute to victim Dylan Keenan
The mother of a 20-year-old man stabbed to death has paid tribute to a "lovely, hard-working, kind and respectful boy".
Dylan Keelan was attacked at about 21:30 GMT on Friday in Cheetham Hill Road, Dukinfield, Tameside.
His mother Nicola said: "He absolutely loved his family and close friends. Dylan will be missed dearly by everyone who had the pleasure to be around him."
Four teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of murder, two of whom remain in custody for questioning.
The other two have been released under investigation.
In a statement issued through Greater Manchester Police (GMP), Mr Keelan's mother said: "He will never be forgotten and will always be in my heart and part of my life.
"It is difficult to put into words at this moment as I am broken and distraught. I just want to say thank you to everyone for their support, kind words and donations.
"Finally, in Dylan's own words 'Always find a way to turn a negative into a positive', so let's all stay strong together."
Det Insp Lee Shaw, of GMP's Major Incident Team, said: "Our thoughts are with Dylan's loved ones - specialist colleagues are liaising with them.
"We have two suspects in custody but our investigation is very much ongoing so I appeal to anyone who can assist us in any way, shape or form to get in touch.
"Extra officers remain in the area to reassure the community whilst exercising their powers to carry out increased stops and searches under Section 60."
Police said a public portal had been opened to receive information, images or footage.
