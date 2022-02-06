Ramsbottom crash: Pedestrian dies in hospital
- Published
A pedestrian has died after being knocked down by a vehicle.
The woman, in her 70s, died in hospital following the crash on Kay Brow near the junction with Bolton Street, Ramsbottom, at 13:00 GMT on Saturday.
Greater Manchester Police said an investigation was under way and urged anyone with information to come forward.
The driver of the vehicle is assisting officers with their enquiries, the force added.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.