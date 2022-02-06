BBC News

Didsbury flooding: River Mersey bursts its banks

The public has been urged to avoid the area surrounding the River Mersey

The River Mersey has burst its banks after heavy rainfall hit the region over the weekend.

A flood warning was in place for the river at Cheadle Wood and Ford Lane in Didsbury, Manchester.

Bolton Council has also urged the public to avoid Stitch-Mi-Lane in Harwood following flooding.

Further rainfall is forecast for the afternoon and river levels are expected to remain high throughout the day, the Environment Agency has said.

Councillor Greg Stanton, who represents Didsbury West, reassured residents the flooding was not expected to breach flood defences.

The public has been urged to avoid using low-lying footpaths and any bridges near Didsbury Golf Course and avoid walking or driving through floodwater.

Flood alerts are also in place across the country including for the River Douglas in Wigan as well as Bramhall, Stockport, Sale, Altrincham and Urmston near the River Mersey.

Image source, Bolton Council
Heavy rainfall has caused flooding on Stitch-Mi-Lane in Harwood

