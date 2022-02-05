Middlesbrough fan arrested as boy 'left in hotel'
A Middlesbrough supporter has been arrested after allegedly leaving his 11-year-old son at a hotel while celebrating his side's FA Cup victory.
Manchester United crashed out of the FA Cup as Middlesbrough emerged victorious at Old Trafford on Friday.
Posting on Twitter, Greater Manchester Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of child neglect.
The force said it had "looked after the child with an unhappy mum on her way down from North East to collect him".
Around 9,500 away fans saw Middlesbrough knock Manchester United out of the FA Cup in a penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw after extra time.
