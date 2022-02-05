Four-year-old boy celebrates proton beam therapy success
A four-year-old boy is living life to the full after the success of proton beam therapy for his rare brain tumour.
Teddy was just 18 months old when he underwent proton treatment on the NHS at the Christie in Manchester.
He is the youngest patient in the country to be treated at the UK's first high-energy centre.
His mother Amy described her son's diagnosis as terrifying and devastating but said the proton beam centre was a "place of hope".
Proton beam therapy is a type of radiotherapy that uses a beam of high energy protons, which are small parts of atoms, to treat specific types of cancer.
The treatment enables a dose of high energy protons to be precisely targeted at a tumour, reducing the damage to surrounding healthy tissues and vital organs.
Now Teddy, from Greater Manchester, only needs regular check-ups to monitor his progress.
"A diagnosis like Teddy's is terrifying and devastating. However, the proton beam centre at the Christie is a place of hope," said his mother.
"It was a huge shock when Teddy was diagnosed as he was so young and to be told he had a brain tumour was absolutely heartbreaking."
Teddy's consultant at the Christie, Gillian Whitfield, said: "Being able to give patients like Teddy this vital proton beam therapy in the UK is fantastic, as it not only reduces the side-effects of treatment, but also means families don't have to travel abroad as many did before the NHS opened the centre here in Manchester."
Dame Cally Palmer, NHS England's national cancer director, said: "Since Teddy first received proton beam therapy treatment at The Christie, over 700 patients in the UK, including 300 children, have benefited from this pioneering treatment in the NHS."
She added a second centre had opened in London, hailing it as a "major milestone for the NHS".
"[It] marks the completion of our plans to deliver proton beam therapy in the UK and transform cancer treatment across the country," she added.
