Dukinfield stabbing: Four teens arrested on suspicion of murder
- Published
Four teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing.
A man, believed to be aged 20, died at the scene in Cheetham Hill Road, Dukinfield, Tameside, at about 21:30 GMT on Friday.
Two 16-year-old boys and two 17-year-old boys have been taken into custody for questioning.
Det Supt Ian Crewe, from Greater Manchester Police, urged anyone with information to come forward.
"We have deployed extra officers to the area to support the investigation team and the community and I want members of the public to know that they can approach and talk to them," he added.
