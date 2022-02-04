Greater Manchester Police officer charged with sexual assault
Published
A police officer has been charged with sexual assault.
PC James Holt, 32, was arrested after a complaint was made to the professional standards branch of Greater Manchester Police (GMP).
The officer, based in the City of Manchester district, has been released on bail until 3 March.
He has been placed on restricted duties and misconduct proceedings will continue once criminal proceedings have concluded, the force said.
