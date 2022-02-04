Greater Manchester Clean Air Zone plans halted until July
- Published
The controversial rollout of Greater Manchester's Clean Air Zone (CAZ) has been delayed until July.
The scheme, which would see some high-emission vehicles, but not private cars, face daily charges had been due to begin at the end of May.
The government said the delay would allow more time for consultation.
Regional mayor Andy Burnham had earlier asked the government to delay the scheme and change the deadline to meet legal obligations over air standards.
CAZs are designed to encourage people to drive less-polluting vehicles, including those powered by electricity, and more modern petrol and diesels.
'Protests'
The government has been calling on regional authorities to introduce CAZs since the UK's highest court, the Supreme Court, ordered ministers in 2015 to take immediate action to cut air pollution.
Some vehicles in Greater Manchester could be charged between £7.50 and £60 daily.
The government has provided £120m to help eligible drivers in Greater Manchester, including small businesses, the voluntary sector and HGV owners, switch to compliant vehicles.
Funding to upgrade heavy goods vehicles began at the end of November.
There have been demonstrations across Greater Manchester from taxi drivers and business owners who say they simply cannot afford the charges.
