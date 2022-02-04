The Christie: Cancer trust dismissive over bullying concerns, says review
A prominent cancer trust was "defensive and dismissive" when staff raised concerns about a £20m research project and bullying behaviour, a review found.
Staff at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust's research division in Manchester spoke out in 2020.
The review said the unit had been "ineffective" and allowed "inappropriate behaviours to continue".
The Christie said it was always seeking to improve and no concerns had been raised about patient care.
The trust, which is rated "outstanding" by the Care Quality Commission, runs one of Europe's largest cancer units.
NHS England commissioned an external rapid review of the trust's research and innovation division in September 2020.
It found failings in the handling of a £20m research contract with pharmaceutical giant Roche, and criticised the way staff who raised concerns were treated as a result of speaking out.
'Verbal aggression'
Reviewers concluded that "there were occasions when [the leadership] appeared to be defensive and dismissive".
They said current and former staff had reported "instances of inappropriate behaviours and unfair treatment... feeling intimidated... the existence of cliques, the abuse of positional power".
They also noted: "An experience of bullying, harassment and racial prejudice was described along with lack of respect at work.
"Patronising behaviour, humiliation and verbal aggression by managers and clinicians in public."
Some said they suffered "detriment as a result of raising concerns", although reviewers did not make a clear judgement on whether their claims were justified.
In response to the review, the trust noted the majority of recommendations had "already been addressed".
Documents from the trust's board meeting said that "whilst improvements can be made, we do not have systematic problems with discrimination, bullying or responding to concerns".
They add that there are some comments in the report which "the board believes are not accurate and for which the evidence base has not been provided".
A spokesperson for The Christie said: "It is important to note that at no stage were any concerns raised about patient care.
"The review concludes there is no evidence of any wrongdoing by staff or board members in relation to allegations of bribery and embezzlement, and no regulatory intervention or action is required."
The trust was "constantly seeking to learn so that improvements can be made", they added.
