Mancunian Way speed limit lowered to cut crashes
One of Manchester's best known roads is to have its speed limit lowered in an attempt to cut the number of crashes, the city's council has said.
Manchester City Council said the Mancunian Way, a motorway section of the A57 and A635, had seen 29 crashes and one death since 2018.
Lowering the speed limit from 50 to 30mph will be trialled for 18 months.
Announcing the change, councillor Emma Taylor said the authority's priority would "always be road safety".
The limit will be in force from Chester Road to Pin Mill Brow.
In January, 17-year-old Nadia Yusuf was killed when the car she was a passenger in crashed on the road.
A council spokesman said because of that crash and other recent collisions, the barriers along the Mancunian Way "have sustained damage on several occasions, and repairs are needed to maintain their integrity".
He said the road would be closed to traffic on 12 and 13 March "to undertake this maintenance work and a full inspection of the road will also be done".
Ms Taylor, the council's assistant executive member for transport, said motorists were being asked to "please respect the new speed limit while it is in force and give themselves more time to complete journeys where necessary".
"Our priority will always be road safety and what has become all too clear in recent years is that the Mancunian Way is a particularly hazardous stretch of road," she added.
The Mancunian Way
- Opened in 1967, the Mancunian Way became a motorway in the following decade and has a 50mph speed limit ever since
- The road was partially closed for more than a year after heavy rain caused a large hole on the eastbound carriageway in August 2015
- It has made several appearances in popular culture, featuring in the 2002 film 24 Hour Party People and in an eponymous song on Take That's 2006 album Beautiful World