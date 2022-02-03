Bury murder and rape arrests following woman's death
- Published
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of the rape and murder of a woman.
The woman, who was 36, was taken to hospital by ambulance but died on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The men, aged 32, 52, and 61, were later arrested at properties in Gorse Bank and Rutland Drive in Bury.
The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to previous police contact.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place later.
Det Supt Kate Atton, of GMP, said: "We have a dedicated team of detectives investigating and following up various lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances around this lady's death.
"High visibility patrols and officers will be in the area and available to speak to anyone concerned.
"We want to give the lady's family the answers they deserve as they are understandably devastated at the loss and our thoughts remain with them.
"We'd ask anyone with information to come forward."