Greater Manchester Police officer warned for spraying boy, 13, with CS gas
A police officer who sprayed CS gas in a 13-year-old boy's face during an arrest has been given a written warning.
The Greater Manchester Police officer was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
It follows a complaint from the child's father in August 2020.
IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe said using the CS spray was "neither reasonable nor proportionate".
"We found no evidence the boy posed any immediate threat to police or the public and the officer's conduct during the incident fell short of what would be expected of a serving officer," she said.
The boy had run away from officers after he was seen in a suspected exchange of drugs in a park in Moss Side, Manchester, the police watchdog said.
The officers caught up with him and made two failed attempts to stop and search him.
One of the officers ran after him and used CS spray in the child's face as he turned his head to look back while continuing to run away, the IOPC said.
Disciplinary proceedings were arranged after an investigation by the IOPC found the officer had a case to answer for misconduct.
The BBC has approached Greater Manchester Police for comment.
