EncroChat: Men jailed for supplying cocaine and money laundering
- Published
Three men who used an encrypted phone network to supply drugs across the North West have been jailed.
Stuart Anderson, 40, Tony Mendes, 33, and Jordan Dobbie, 31, used EncroChat to distribute cocaine and cannabis.
The men were identified after detectives infiltrated the secret messaging network used by criminals.
Anderson, Mendes and Dobbie were jailed at Minshull Street Crown Court for 11 years and 10 months, 10 years and six months and 12 years respectively.
The men were arrested after Greater Manchester Police (GMP) received data relating to three Encrochat users as part of Operation Venetic.
"Reebokone" was identified as Anderson, "Cactusone" as Mendes and "Freerolextwo" as Dobbie.
GMP said the men were involved in supplying and distributing multiple kilos of cocaine and cannabis across the region.
Anderson was enlisted as a drugs courier and was given a Mercedes van, which had been fitted with a hiding place to enable him to transport large amounts of cash and drugs undetected.
The court heard he would also occasionally be responsible for receiving the cash from customers, which he would then count and package up before reporting back to the leader of the gang, who detectives believe is overseas.
Mendes, who was enlisted as a cash courier, would collect money from customers who had picked up drugs from Anderson.
During a four-month period, both Anderson and Mendes are believed to have handled a minimum of drugs worth £450,000.
Dobbie was a customer of the gang and would regularly request kilos of cocaine to supply to his customer base in Burnley, Lancashire.
GMP said he would often brag during chats with his associates about the lavish purchases he had made as a result of the proceeds.
The men were arrested in June 2020.
Anderson, of Middleton, Greater Manchester and Mendes, of Burnley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis as well as money laundering.
Dobbie, of Burnley, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and money laundering.
