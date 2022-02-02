Coronation Street: Sally Dynevor thought MBE email was a hoax
Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor has told how she initially thought an email informing her of her MBE was a "hoax".
The 58-year-old has played Sally Webster in the TV soap since 1986.
Ms Dynevor told Princess Anne at the investiture ceremony she had "enjoyed every moment" of the role.
And the Dancing On Ice star said she "burst into tears" after discovering she would be recognised for services to drama, having wrongly suspected a joke.
Speaking at Windsor Castle earlier, Ms Dynevor said she had rang her son when she was informed about being offered the MBE in the Queen's New Year's Honours list in 2020.
"I said 'Sam, I've had this email and I'm really worried about it because it says I'm up for an MBE but that can't be right'.
"Sam said, 'I don't think anyone would joke about that, mum'."
The actress said the princess had remarked on how "very dangerous" her recent decision to brave ITV's figure skating show Dancing on Ice seemed.
Asked if she had any hopes for where her Coronation Street role would take her next, Ms Dynevor said she hoped Sally Webster would "grow old with fun".
"I thought the breast cancer storyline was a very important story to raise awareness, but I'm really looking forward to seeing what the writers are going to do in the next 10 years," she said.
Ms Dynevor added she was "very proud" of her 26-year-old daughter Phoebe, who is the star of Netflix period drama Bridgerton.
Asked what it was like having a daughter who had followed in her acting footsteps, Ms Dynevor said it was "wonderful" and added she was "so happy" for her.