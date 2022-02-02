Salford death: Two murder arrests after man's body found
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in a house.
The 40-year-old's body was found in a property in Agecroft Road, Salford, at about 21:10 GMT on Tuesday.
Officers were called to reports of an assault but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Greater Manchester Police said.
Two men, aged 43 and 46, remain in custody as forensic investigations continue, the force added.
Det Insp Mark Davis said a murder investigation had been launched and urged anyone with information "no matter how small or insignificant" to contact police.
"We are working on identifying the victim and the circumstances that have led up to his death. There is not believed to be any wider threat to the public," he said.
