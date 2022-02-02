Mason Greenwood: Man Utd footballer released on bail
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of raping a woman.
The 20-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of assault on Sunday following allegations on social media.
He was then further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill on Tuesday.
Manchester United previously said the forward would not return to training or matches until further notice.
