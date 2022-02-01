Oldham torture and kidnap: 'Sadistic' man and woman jailed
- Published
A "remorseless and sadistic" man and woman have been jailed for the violent kidnap and torture of a man.
Steven Wynnyk, 41, and Sarah Davies, 33, stole hundreds of pounds from the victim, who is in his 40s, during the attack in Oldham.
He was beaten with a metal pole and had boiling water poured on his head, leaving him scarred, police said.
Wynnyk, of Oldham, was jailed for nine years and Davies, of Swinton, was jailed for six years and four months.
Davies pleaded guilty on the first day of the trial to single counts of kidnap and blackmail.
Wynnyk denied the accusations throughout a seven-day trial but was found unanimously guilty of eight counts of kidnap, blackmail and assault.
The court heard the victim had gone to meet his ex-partner Davies, of Wyndham Avenue, at an address on Edmund Street in Oldham on 4 August.
'Brutal ordeal'
While inside, Davies's friend Wynnyk, of Huxley Street, beat the victim with a metal pole before subjecting him to more than 12 hours of mental and physical abuse that a judge described as "torture", police said.
Boiling water was thrown on the victim's head and he was also threatened and told he would be buried.
He also had a bag pulled over his head, was driven around Oldham and was burnt with cigarettes as Wynnyk and Davies demanded money.
After going to the victim's mother's address and taking hundreds of pounds in cash and via bank transfer, the victim was released and Davies and Wynnyk "made off", police said.
They were arrested the following day and charged.
Following sentencing, Det Sgt Keri Alldritt said: "This brutal ordeal has left a man traumatised and the impact cannot be measured.
"Wynnyk and Davies should be utterly ashamed of their remorseless and almost sadistic actions and it is right that they spend such a lengthy spell behind bars."