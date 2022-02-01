Alan Szelugowski: Teenager stabbed to death in park is named
A teenager who was found stabbed to death in a park has been named by police.
The body of Alan Szelugowski, who was 17, was discovered by a dog walker in Clowes Park in Salford at about 07:30 GMT on Sunday.
A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder has since been bailed pending further inquiries.
Greater Manchester Police urged anyone living near the park with CCTV or a smart doorbell to check their footage.
Det Ch Insp Gareth Davies said the investigation into Mr Szelugowski's murder continued "at pace".
"Any information, no matter how insignificant you feel it might be, could be a vital part of our enquiries and ensure we identify the responsible person or persons," he added.
