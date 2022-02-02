Benjamin Mendy: Trial date set for rape-accused Man City footballer
- Published
A date has been set for Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy to stand trial accused of rape and sexual assault.
The 27-year-old defender is accused of attacking five women between October 2020 and August last year.
Mr Mendy appeared for a brief hearing at Chester Crown Court, where the judge Mr Justice Thompson set a trial date of 25 July.
He is next due to appear at the court on 11 March for a further hearing.
The France international, of Prestbury in Cheshire, faces seven counts of rape and one of sex assault.
The alleged offences include three counts of rape said to have happened on 11 October 2020, sexual touching on 2 January last year, two counts of rape on 24 July and two counts of rape on 23 August.
Mr Mendy, wearing a dark grey suit, white shirt and black tie, spoke only to confirm his identity and listened with an interpreter sitting next to him.
He is yet to enter a plea to the charges and was granted bail at a previous hearing in January.
The left-back was suspended by Manchester City, who he joined from Monaco in 2017 for a reported £52m, when he was charged by police.
Also appearing in court was co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, of Eccles in Greater Manchester, who is charged with seven counts of rape and three of sexual assault.