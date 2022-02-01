Oldham child sexual exploitation: Five men arrested in probe
- Published
Five men have been arrested in connection with historical child sexual exploitation in Greater Manchester.
It is part of an investigation into offences relating to two teenage girls in 2012 and 2013, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The men, aged between 25 and 28, are being held after raids at six properties in Chadderton, Oldham.
Three of the men are being held on suspicion of rape and trafficking, GMP said.
The five men that have been arrested are:
- A 25-year-old on suspicion of rape, sexual assault and trafficking a person within the UK for sexual exploitation
- A 25-year-old on suspicion of sexual assault
- A 26-year-old on suspicion of sexual assault and trafficking a person within the UK for sexual exploitation
- A 27-year-old on suspicion of rape and trafficking a person within the UK for sexual exploitation
- A 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of rape and trafficking a person within the UK for sexual exploitation
"This morning's action at several properties in the Chadderton area was a result of just one of a number of ongoing investigations into [historical] child sexual exploitation in Greater Manchester," Insp Nick Helme said.
"I can assure members of the public and warn offenders that investigating this type of crime is a top priority for the force.
"Regardless of time passed, dedicated teams in a specialist unit leave no stone unturned whilst gathering evidence to make arrests with the intention of bringing suspects to face justice."