Men jailed after woman held hostage and raped in Leigh
Three men who held a woman hostage and took turns raping her during an 11-hour ordeal have been jailed.
Adrian Voicu, 31, Sandokan Pachiu, 40, and Constantin Dumitru, 24, subjected the 44-year-old victim to "sickening and horrific" abuse in June last year.
Greater Manchester Police said the woman was lured into a flat in Leigh after being promised a hot drink.
Voicu was jailed for 13 years, while Pachiu and Dumitru were jailed for 11 and a half years at Bolton Crown Court.
The trio were all found guilty of two counts of rape and false imprisonment.
Police said the victim had been alone outside a homeless shelter when Voicu, of Leigh, approached her.
Moments earlier, Pachiu, of Leigh, and Dumitru, of no fixed address, had entered a property on the other side of the road.
'Damaging and haunting'
The victim agreed to enter the flat under the pretence that she would be be given a warm drink and some food.
But the door was locked behind her and she was forcibly told to go upstairs to the top-floor flat, police said.
The men then proceeded to hold her against her will and took turns raping her.
The woman was eventually able to leave after 11 hours and the incident was reported to police.
Det Sgt Eleanor Campbell said: "The victim was abused in one of the worst ways.
"These men preyed on her vulnerability to lure her into the address.
"This was a sickening and horrific ordeal that will no doubt leave a damaging and haunting impact on the victim."