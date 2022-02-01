Greater Manchester council tax hike to fund more police approved
A council tax rise to bolster Greater Manchester's police force has been approved.
The council tax's police precept will go up by £10 for residents of Band D properties from April, the maximum rise permitted.
Mayor Andy Burnham told a meeting the hike was "right this year".
Greater Manchester Police remains in special measures after a damning report revealed a failure to record 80,000 crimes in a year.
In December, Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services found about 220 crimes a day went unrecorded in the year up to June 2020.
Mr Burnham apologised for the "short" public consultation on the police precept increase after protests from members of the public at the police, fire and crime panel meeting, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
Even though only 23% of 1,096 respondents to the consultation supported the proposal - with 30% wanting to freeze it - the Labour politician defended the rise of £218.30 to £228.30.
"Having not given the force the full increase last year and that causing a financial pressure they've had to deal with, I think it's right this year to back them with the full increase," Mr Burnham said.
He said "green shoots" were showing the force is moving in the right direction under new leadership.
Examples of what the extra revenue would be used for include paying for additional officers and speeding up response times, he said.
The panel also heard how the latest watchdog report drawn up following a further visit to the force last summer is expected to be published shortly.
Chief Constable Stephen Watson warned the panel it "won't be good news".
A review of the problematic IOPS computer system has concluded and a report should be sent to the mayor in the next few weeks, the panel was told.
A further council tax rise of £12 for the mayor's general budget has been proposed and is expected to be approved at a meeting in February.