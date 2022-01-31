Leigh single punch death: Paul Ologbose was 'loving and caring'
A man who died after being struck with a single punch at a social club was "a loving, caring person who would help anyone in need", his family has said.
Paul Ologbose, 57, died in hospital after being hurt at Higher Fold Sports and Social Club in Leigh on 23 January.
A 43-year-old man has appeared in court charged with his manslaughter.
In a statement, Mr Ologbose's relatives said he "loved all his children and grandchildren very much and made a big impact on so many people's lives".
They said he had been "taken from us too soon, and in the worst way possible, which, as a family, we will never get our heads around".
"Everybody loved him for who he was, a loving caring person who would help anyone in need," they said.
They added Mr Ologbose had "loved every single day" of his 31 years as a window cleaner.
"He would make time for all his customers, even if it was because he seen a car he liked in their garden, or to ask for a brew with three sugars."
Mr Ologbose's home on Kenilworth Drive in Leigh was burgled the day after he died.
Greater Manchester Police have urged anyone with information about the break-in to get in touch.