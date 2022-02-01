Mason Greenwood: Man Utd footballer further arrested over sex assault
- Published
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill.
The 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault on Sunday.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it had been granted more time to question him having previously been given an extension on Monday.
Manchester United have said he will not play for the club until further notice.
GMP said the player was arrested on Sunday after the force "became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence".
It said magistrates had granted a second extension to keep him in custody until Wednesday.
A force spokesman said inquiries were ongoing and a woman was being "offered specialist support".
Greenwood, who made his debut for the club in March 2019, signed a four-year deal in February 2021 after rising through the ranks of the academy.
Manchester United said on Sunday the club "did not condone violence of any kind" and had been made aware of the allegations but would make no further comment until the "facts have been established".
