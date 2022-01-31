Man jailed for robbing same Tameside bank twice in a decade
A man who robbed a bank for the second time in a decade has been jailed for six years.
Anthony Horrocks, 47, stole £2,720 from the NatWest branch on Melbourne Street in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, on 20 September last year.
Police said he was convicted of robbing the same bank in 2012.
Horrocks, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Manchester Crown Court to affray, robbery and possessing an offensive weapon.
He also pleaded guilty to possession of Class A and B drugs.
Police said Horrocks was convicted of four business robberies and possession of an imitation firearm, which he took into banks in a carrier bag and demanded money, in 2012.
One of the banks was the same NatWest branch on Melbourne Street.
Greater Manchester Police said Horrocks went to the counter holding a carrier bag containing an unknown item which he put against the glass barrier as he demanded: "Give me all the money in the till or I will shoot you."
The cashier handed over the money before Horrocks left, with the incident captured on the bank's CCTV system.
Three days later, he was arrested in Ashton-under-Lyne when police entered a property and found him holding a knife to a woman's throat and threatening to stab her.
Horrocks was tasered and found to be in possession of heroin and cannabis when he was arrested.
Det Con Ryan O'Hanlon said Horrocks was a "dangerous man with an extensive history of violent offending involving use of firearms".
"He has been convicted after putting hard-working bank staff through a terrifying ordeal for his own personal greed," he said.